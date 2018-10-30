Thomas Rhett Hints at Daughters’ Halloween Costumes

Halloween is almost here, and kids around the country are getting ready to dress up and head out in search of some candy. Those kids include Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins‘ daughters Willa Gray and Ada James, who will likely be dressed in adorable fashion come Wednesday night.

Speaking to PopCulture.com and other media at a recent event, Rhett revealed that while the couple hadn’t officially decided on their girls’ costumes at the time, Ada and Willa’s love for Disney will likely have an influence on their ensembles when it comes time for trick or treating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Disney is gigantic in our house, and our kids watch every picture under the sun and all the classics,” he said. “There’s been a few things, talks around as far as being a Finding Nemo characters or Monsters Inc. characters, but we’ll see. I think it will be a fun time. My kids love Halloween.”

Last year, the girls dressed up as bees while Rhett went as a beekeeper, with Akins sharing a photo of tiny little Ada James curled up in her dad’s arms as Willa Gray enjoyed some candy.

As Ada James is now 1 year old and Willa Gray is celebrating her third birthday, the girls will likely have a bit more say in their ensembles, though Rhett’s fans will have to wait a bit longer to see them.

Rhett added that his family has been in the Halloween spirit for some time, joking that Akins has had the house decorated for much longer than most.

“My wife I think started decorating for Halloween in the middle of June,” the Georgia native said. “My wife decorates way too early for every holiday, and Halloween is one of my favorite holidays besides Christmas.”

Rhett also got into the Halloween spirit during a recent show in Sacramento, California on Oct. 27, with the 28-year-old and his bandmates all dressing in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle onesies for their performance.

“Sacramento!!!! Epic Halloween party! Thanks for being awesome,” Rhett captioned a snap of himself and the band posing in the fan-packed arena.

The show was the last stop on Rhett’s Life Changes Tour for 2018, and the star will now have some downtime ahead of the CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 14, where he’s up for three awards — Male Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Album of the Year for his 2017 record Life Changes.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @laur_akins