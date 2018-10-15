Thomas Rhett Reveals What It Was Like to Film ‘The Voice’ With Kelly Clarkson

Thomas Rhett was tapped as the advisor to Kelly Clarkson's team on this season of The Voice, and the country singer will make his first appearance during the season's battle rounds on Monday, Oct. 15.

Speaking to PopCulture.com and other media, Rhett revealed what it was like to join the NBC reality show, sharing that he was already a fan of Clarkson prior to working with her and was only further impressed by her talent when he got the chance to do so.

"I've only met Kelly one other time honestly, and when she invited me on to that show I was very honored because I've always been such a huge fan of Kelly; one of the most phenomenal, flawless voices that I've ever heard," he said. "I mean, obviously her records are great but even when you're just sitting in a room with Kelly and she just starts riffing, trying to describe how she wants something to be sung, and she looks at me and she's like 'What do you think?' And I'm like, 'I think you just said it perfectly. I don't even know how to add to that.'"

During The Voice's battle rounds, Rhett will help Clarkson mentor her team, which features a variety of artists including country singers, pop powerhouses and other hopefuls.

"It was really cool to get in there with people that were from so many different backgrounds; there were people in there that had never played a show in their life, there were people in there that have been touring for 10 years, so you have to adapt your advice based on the story that you knew from those people," Rhett shared of his time as a mentor.

The "Sixteen" singer went on to praise the contestants, noting that he isn't sure he would be able to confidently sing in front of the American Idol winner.

"When you get into those rooms, I feel like if I was in their shoes I would have been absolutely terrified to be singing in front of Kelly Clarkson, and they got in there and just destroyed it," he said. "It was really nice to be able to put on my artist hat, and tried to portray advice that I had learned from, honestly, just a bunch of errors. You get to help them out in that way, whether it's performing, or whether it's going higher or going lower, helping with the band or the arrangements, and it was a really cool thing that I never got to do before."

Along with Monday's episode, Rhett will appear on The Voice on Oct. 16, 22 and 23 to help advise contestants on their performances. Other advisors this season include Keith Urban helping Blake Shelton's team, Halsey advising Jennifer Hudson's contestants and former Voice coach Cee Lo Green aiding Adam Levine's artists.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt