Thomas Rhett Fans Celebrate New Music During ‘SNL’ Performances

Thomas Rhett brought some of his new country music tunes to Saturday Night Live, with fans celebrating his performances on social media.

The country music star took the stage of the long-running NBC variety sketch series to perform his new single “Look What God Gave Her” off his upcoming album as the musical guest of John Mulaney’s episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the singer took to Twitter and swooned over his looks and sound, while also celebrating the new song.

I never heard of Thomas Rhett before, but that was a fun pop-country song — sounds a lot like a Keith Urban song. #snl — Michelle (Grabon) Davidson (@michedav) March 3, 2019

“Liking the musical guest a lot!” one user commented.

“You looked great Thomas Rhett, way to go!” another user wrote.

Not all Saturday Night Live viewers were in love with the award-winning artist, who criticized Rhett’s country vibe and wished for a different musical guest.

I bet Thomas Rhett paid $50 – $75 for that shitty tshirt #snl — Travis (@LFordTravis) March 3, 2019

“Thomas Rhett sounds like a country guy trying to be Adam Lavine in a Maroon 5 song,” one user wrote.

“This song is very basic.. like Disney radio basic,” another user wrote.

Rhett’s latest single was made available in streaming services on March 1. He previously revealed that the song was inspired by his wife, Lauren Akins, as with many of his previous hit songs.

“‘Look What God Gave Her,’ to me is a song about my beautiful wife, inside and out,” Rhett previously shared. “How amazing she is, how funny she is, how caring, how much of a great mom she is. And I think you can dance to it, I think you’re gonna love it. I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

The “Die a Happy Man” singer’s TV appearance comes on the heels of a very busy 2019, as Rhett will be heading off on his Very Hot Summer Tour starting in May. The tour kicks off on May 17 in Spokane, Washington, and will wrap up on Oct. 12 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rhett also recently announced the release of his fourth album, Center Point Road, coming on May 31.

“It’s been interesting being back in the studio because I feel like every time I finish a record, in my brain I go, ‘I have nothing else to say. How in the world are we going to write for another record?’” he said at a recent media event. “It’s funny how the moment you get the momentum back and you start to get into a room and you start writing, you realize that there’s a million things you have to say; about your life. As your life changes there are so many different ideas that you can pull from, when you get in the studio, somehow, some way, the song gods make things fresh again for you.”

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The series will return on March 9 featuring Idris Elba as host and Khalid as the musical guest.