Thomas Rhett’s Daughters Take L.A. With Hilarious Trip to the Aquarium

Thomas Rhett is currently on the road on his Life Changes Tour, and the star has been accompanied by his wife, Lauren Akins, and their daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, on the cross-country trek. He recently spent the week in Los Angeles for work, giving his family the chance to take a bit of a vacation in the city, with Akins documenting the experience on Instagram.

The mom of two soaked up the sun with her girls in a series of adorable posts, with the most recent showing Willa Gray having the time of her life at the aquarium.

In a video, the 2-year-old dons a pink mermaid dress and a shiny sea-creature-inspired hat, doing her best runway model walk as she shows off her unique ensemble.

After some coaxing from her mom, Willa Gray confidently strolls over to Akins, with the 28-year-old noting, “This is my child.”

“You are so pretty,” she told her daughter in the clip.

“My jellyfish mermaid princess,” Akins captioned the video. “(I didn’t stop laughing about this for literally hoursss. Honestly, I’m still laughing about it. Convinced she is the funniest kid in America).”

Akins also shared a slideshow of photos from the trio’s week in Los Angeles, starting with a sunny snap of the group smiling at the camera with a beach view behind them.

“Perks of daddy working in LA all week,” Akins captioned the set.

Another photo sees the mom and Ada James relaxing poolside with palm trees and a clear blue sky, though Ada doesn’t seem to interested in looking at the camera.

Akins also shared a shot of Willa Gray and Ada James having a sweet bonding moment, with Willa holding her little sister as the pair both gave the camera big smiles. An amusement park can be seen in the background of the shot, suggesting that the group had plenty of fun-filled moments during their trip.

The Akins family will next return to Nashville, as Rhett is nominated for three awards at the CMT Music Awards which will take place in Music City on June 6.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @laur_akins