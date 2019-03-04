Thomas Rhett Reveals ‘Decently Close’ Friendship With ‘The Ranch’ Star Ashton Kutcher

Thomas Rhett undoubtedly has several famous friends, but he admits he is still surprised that he can now include one well-known Hollywood actor in that list. The singer recently got to know Ashton Kutcher quite well, after finding out The Ranch star was a fan of his music.

“Someone that I have met maybe outside of the music world that I would not in a million years have guessed they were a fan would be Ashton Kutcher,” Rhett admitted. “I played Stagecoach in L.A., or in Indio or whatever part of California that’s in, and he was there with his wife. And I found out that he goes to Stagecoach every year, brings a camper and does it, just camps out for all four nights, and from that we kind of spurred a relationship.

“And I remember he and his wife Mila Kunis, which is crazy, invited me and Lauren to dinner one night in L.A.,” he continued. “And we’re sitting there going, ‘Are we seriously about to go to dinner with them?’ Like, this is nuts, and just one of those things where before we walked in we’re crossing our fingers, like please be as cool as we think you are. And we walked in and just immediately hit it off and we’ve gotten to become decently close with them. But I never in a million years would’ve dreamed that one of my favorite actors would have been a fan of mine without ever meeting him before.”

Rhett might as well get used to his celebrity status. The Georgia native is getting ready to release his fourth studio album, Center Point Road, which includes his current single, “Look What God Gave Her,” about his wife, Lauren Akins, and his collaboration with Little Big Town on “Don’t Tempt Me With a Good Time.” The record follows Rhett’s 2017 Life Changes album, which had all five singles, including the title track, land at the top of the charts.

“It’s been interesting being back in the studio because I feel like every time I finish a record, in my brain I go, ‘I have nothing else to say. How in the world are we going to write for another record?’” Rhett told PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “It’s funny how the moment you get the momentum back and you start to get into a room and you start writing, you realize that there’s a million things you have to say; about your life.

“As your life changes,” he added, “there are so many different ideas that you can pull from, when you get in the studio, somehow, some way, the song gods make things fresh again for you.”

