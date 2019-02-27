‘The Voice’ Contestant Hannah Kay Earns Praise From Loretta Lynn

The Voice contestant Hannah Kay covered Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during the blind auditions on Tuesday, Feb. 26, earning a spot on Blake Shelton’s team, as well as praise from Lynn as well.

“I was honored that Hannah Kay picked the song that means the most to me for her audition on the Voice,” Lynn wrote. “Blake Shelton, take good care of her! Good luck, honey.”

The 18-year-old also earned impressed fellow coach Kelly Clarkson, even though Clarkson acknowledged she probably didn’t have a chance competing with Shelton.

“I get that you’re probably inclined to go on Blake’s team,” Clarkson conceded. “I get that he’s on country radio. But I will say that I dabble in country music. We have the same manager. I have connections. I’d be happy to work with you. But I understand if you don’t pick me.”

“I grew up singing ‘Since U Been Gone’ in my bedroom,” Kay revealed. “But, I have had a crush on Blake since I was 6.”

After Clarkson made her plea, Shelton implored Kay to choose his team.

“I heard Kelly mention the old style, that’s not really out there anymore,” Shelton said. “And the truth is, it is out there. It’s just not being celebrated. Hannah, you can be that female. You can be the one. You can be the one that gets those kind of records back in the mainstream. I have a huge career in country music. I think you’re incredible.

“She is the real deal,” Shelton continued, glancing at his fellow coaches. “I worship you, Hannah.”

“I love both of you,” Kay finally stated, “but I pick Blake.”

Shelton turning his red swivel chair for Kay likely followed the strategy he has held for all 16 seasons of The Voice, choosing to follow his heart instead of come up with a specific formula.

“I’ve never really been a strategy guy when it comes to choosing my team for this show,” Shelton told ABC News Radio. “Because really at the end of the day, your team chooses you. I mean, you hit your button for the people you like, but still you’ve gotta hope they choose you as their coach.”

“I hit my button for artists that I feel like I could hear in the finale, or I feel like that with a little bit of coaching I can get ’em to the finale,” he continued. “That’s how I do it. And it works out a lot for me, I’ve gotta say.”

Perhaps Kay will have a chance to honor Lynn and her music. The country music icon will celebrate her 87th birthday with a star-studded Birthday Celebration Concert, with artists like Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, George Strait, Garth Brooks and more scheduled to take the stage. The show will take place on April 1 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The Voice, which also includes coaches Adam Levine and John Legend, airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Scott Dudelson