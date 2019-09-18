‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Praises Taylor Swift as Mega Mentor for Season 17

When The Voice resumes for Season 17 next week, there will be the addition of one major celebrity, with Taylor Swift joining the show as a Mega Mentor. This isn’t Swift’s first time on the reality TV talent show, but Shelton says it’s a role she takes very seriously, in spite of her superstar status.

“She’s been a mega mentor on the show a few years ago,” Shelton recalled to Access. “I don’t remember what season it was. She’s such a natural at it. She’s so talented, and she’s super smart too, and she has the ability to look at somebody, watch them perform and go, ‘Oh. If you only did this or that, you could take it to the next level.’”

Swift’s addition to the show also earned high praises from the other judges, including Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and John Legend.

“She cares about the artists — that’s what I loved about working with her the first time,” Clarkson told PEOPLE. “I loved that she actually cared and invested. She cried a couple of times. She was really into it.”

“On this show, you’re always looking for these singers that are these super talented [artists] that have really good voices,” added Stefani. “But I think Taylor’s gift is more her songwriting, and I feel like that’s the same for me so I thought we related to each other a lot. There’s so much to it, and she had so much to offer as far as advice. It’s pretty rare what she has accomplished. She’s just so relatable in the way she writes, especially to girls — and to me.”

Swift was announced as a Mega Mentor in a promo video, which was shared on social media.

“I hear we have a Mega Mentor,” Legend said, to which Shelton replied, “Yeah, but I don’t know who it is. I know it’s supposed to be a big star.”

“Yeah, I think the person is like one of the most successful people in music but…” Legend continued, with Shelton interjecting, “That’s true, but I can’t be ’cause I’m a coach,” as Swift emerged from a trailer and walked past the men.

Legend praised Swift for sharing her vast wisdom with the aspiring singers, who are undoubtedly starstruck by her presence.

“Your artists don’t know who the Mega Mentor is until they walk out there … and then they realize they’re about to sing in front of Taylor Swift,” Legend said. “I mean, she’s had such an amazing journey as an artist and been so successful, like beyond any artist’s success in the world, ever. And she comes to our show and advises these new artists. So they feel so lucky and excited to sing for her. She really does have great advice for them.”

Season 17 of The Voice will premiere on Monday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

