‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Pours Himself a Strong Drink to Endure Emotional Farewell

Blake Shelton returned once again to give fans a behind-the-scenes look while he makes a cocktail, in anticipation of the most recent episode of The Voice, which aired on Tuesday night.

Tonight I have to say goodbye to at least 1 member of Team Blake on @NBCTheVOICE…so that calls for some @SmithworksVodka. pic.twitter.com/DYQ8hzQKv3 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 15, 2019

“Hey everybody,” Shelton began in the video, which he shared on social media. “So, I’m very excited about tonight’s results. I’m a little bit nervous. Nervous for two reasons. First, I know I have to say goodbye to at least – numerically, scientifically, I have to say goodbye to at least one person on my team, because only four people are going to make it onto the finale. That’s going to be tough, let’s be honest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So I’m making a drink tonight, with Smithworks vodka, and it’s going to be a strong one,” he continued, “because I have to emotionally endure the moment when I find out who’s going to be in the finale of The Voice, right here on NBC. And, I’m performing ‘God’s Country.’ That’s a hard song to sing. This calls for a drink. Y’all watch. It’s going to be fun.”

Adam Levine failed to have any members of his team make it into the finale. John Legend had two team members vying for a spot in the finale, Maelyn Jarmon and Shawn Sounds, with Sounds ultimately eliminated. Kelly Clarkson, who won the last two seasons of The Voice, had one contestant, Rod Stokes, who was eliminated during the most recent episode.

The elimination means that Shelton has three people heading into next week’s finale: Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts, Adam Sevener. They will join Legend’s lone team member, Jarmon.

Levine and Clarkson will have a chance to redeem themselves next season, since all four coaches just signed on to return for Season 17. Both Levine and Shelton have been with the reality TV talent show since the inaugural season.

“They all decided to come back for more even after Team Blake has 5 of the artists in the Top 8!! “Shelton announced last week. “HAH!! @NBCTheVoice #TheVoice”

They all decided to come back for more even after Team Blake has 5 of the artists in the Top 8!! HAH!! @NBCTheVoice #TheVoice – TEAM BS pic.twitter.com/r9h87teEIx — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 10, 2019

The two-part season finale of The Voice will air on Monday and Tuesday night, May 20 and 21, on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Trae Patton