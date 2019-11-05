‘The Voice:’ Blake Shelton Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears With Sweet Speech

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are currently coaching on The Voice together during Season 17, and while Shelton often trolls Stefani just like he does the other coaches, Monday’s episode of the NBC competition show saw him share a heartfelt message for his girlfriend that almost brought her to tears.

The knockout rounds continued this week and saw Team Gwen members Destiny Rayne and Rose Short go head to head in battle, with Rayne singing Demi Lovato’s “Tell Me You Love Me” and Short performing Jessie J‘s “Big White Room.” Short’s performance brought coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend to their feet, and when Stefani asked her fellow coaches for help in making her decision, Shelton offered some advice as well as a sweet compliment for his girlfriend.

“Rose, I couldn’t be happier for you, that you have Gwen as your coach,” he said. “Because I’ve had Gwen as my best friend, and I can see the effect that it has on somebody, the way she helps you to believe in yourself.”

“I guess I’m gonna cry over here!” Stefani exclaimed, while Clarkson added that Shelton’s speech was “very sweet.”

“That was beautiful,” Legend put in, joking, “This man actually has a heart!”

Stefani ultimately chose Short to remain in the competition and move on to the live shows, explaining, “Rose is a two-chair turn that turned into a major threat. Everyone is scared of Rose.”

Shelton previously opened up about competing against his girlfriend while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, explaining that they’re both just trying to do their jobs.

“At the end of the day… it’s no different than if Gwen and I were playing cards,” the “God’s Country” singer said. “She wants to win and I want to win, and that’s what they pay us to do on this show, is to try to win.”

The Oklahoma native previously told ET that he’s more competitive than Stefani in “any kind of game.”

“You know, she wants to win and I want to win and that’s what they pay us to do on this show is to try to win the show,” he said. “It’s harder for [Gwen]. She’s not, she’s not competitive. She’ll be the first to tell you right up until it gets competitive and then all of a sudden she is.”

