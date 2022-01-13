‘The Voice’ Alum Taking Heat for Saying There’s No Racism in the Country Music Industry

A certain alum of The Voice is coming under fire for claiming that there is no racism in the country music industry. Singer RaeLynn, who competed on Season 2 of The Voice, said during an interview with POPlitics that country music is “not racist.” It wasn’t before long that Twitter users took RaeLynn to task for ignoring the role that racism plays in the country music genre.

During the course of the interview, the host brought up the situation surrounding Morgan Wallen, another alum of The Voice. While Wallen’s music was removed from mainstream charts after he was caught on tape using the N-word, his music later began to garner even more success amongst country music fans. They then addressed whether that success was due to a “racism” problem in country music. In turn, RaeLynn said, “First of all, country music, they’re not racist. Personally, I’ve never seen that.” She went on to add, “I’ve just never experienced that.”

Twitter users didn’t waste any time in calling out RaeLynn for her comments. As many of them shared on the social media platform, they didn’t take kindly to RaeLynn downplaying the racism that many artists face simply because she hasn’t “experienced” it.

Not a Good Look

This individual compared RaeLynn’s comments to those of a man downplaying sexism. Interestingly enough, RaeLynn did acknowledge that sexism plays a role in the country music industry, but didn’t offer that same insight in regards to racism.

Really?

“Shocking that this kind of a stance comes from someone who performed at the same conference that K*le R*ttenhouse spoke at last month,” one Twitter user wrote. “Country music just keeps on embarrassing itself.”

Not Surprising

Unfortunately, RaeLynn’s comments weren’t that surprising to many out there. Still, they were taken aback by what she said.

Take Several Seats

Another user pointed out, “yikes @RaeLynn of course you haven’t experienced it!! you’re a blonde haired, blue eyed white girl.”

“Ignorant”

This social media user couldn’t help but sigh over RaeLynn’s comments, writing, “This white woman saying racism in country music doesn’t exist because she’s never experienced it herself. I CANT BREATHE… girl what… a significant portion of country music artists makes it so hard to proudly enjoy the genre. Big sigh.”

Grossed Out

While this user isn’t shocked, they are still infuriated by what RaeLynn said, as they wrote, “Because you’ve never experienced racism, it doesn’t exist in country music? I’m grossed out by this, but not shocked at all coming from her.”

Come On

“Oh look, a white country music singer has never experienced racism in country music so it must not exist!!!!” yet another individual weighed in. “@RaeLynn give me a break.”