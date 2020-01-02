‘The Voice’ Alum RaeLynn on Marriage to Military Husband: ‘It’s Definitely a Sacrifice’

When The Voice alum RaeLynn married Joshua Davis in 2016, Davis was a financial advisor with a stable job. But just one year later, Davis decided to join the military, meaning the couple has had to endure long stretches of separation. Through it all, their relationship has remained strong, although RaeLynn admits it hasn’t always been easy.

“It’s hard when the person that you love is not there, but we have mutual respect for each other and each other’s job, and at the end of the day I have to remember it’s his job,” RaeLynn told PEOPLE. “It’s hard for me, but I’m sure it’s hard for him when I leave or I’m gone for a long period of time. So it’s definitely a sacrifice. We don’t fight as much. And if you do, it’s over stuff that really matters, not stupid s—.

“But Josh is one of the coolest humans ever, because he just lets me be the star that I want to be,” she continued. “He lets me create the music I want to create, and he’s a supporter of it. And honestly, he has enabled me to feel sexy and feel beautiful, and to me, that’s what a real man does. Every day, I’m just so impressed with him.”

RaeLynn might not get to spend as much time with Davis as she would like, but she has found a support system in fellow wives who are separated from their husbands.

“It’s been really cool to be embraced by the military community because there are so many Army wives out there that have to deal with their loved ones being away,” the 25-year-old said. “It’s such a distinctive feeling, because it’s like you’re upset because you miss the person you love, but then also, they’re freaking sacrificing their lives for us, so it’s hard to be upset at the same time. But when you have a support system like that, it’s so great.”

RaeLynn is starting off 2020 with a bang. She just released “Bra Off,” and will share new music with her fans soon, after signing with Florida Georgia Line‘s Round Here Records.

“January I’m so excited! January, February,” RaeLynn told PopCulture.com. “Besides that, I’m so excited, but also, there’s so much fun that’s about to happen. And I don’t think the fans are just ready yet. Because this music is like next-level fun.”

