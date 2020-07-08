The Chicks Reveal Tracklist for Upcoming Album 'Gaslighter'

The Chicks' new album, Gaslighter, is just over one week away from its release, and the country trio shared the tracklist for the project on Wednesday on Apple Music. Band members Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer co-wrote the majority of the songs along with the album's producer, Jack Antonoff, as well as several noted pop songwriters including Julia Michaels, Teddy Geiger and Justin Tranter.

The album is themed around Maines' divorce from actor Adrian Pasdar, which was recently finalized after a drawn-out legal battle. In March, The Chicks released the album's title track, which implies that Pasdar cheated on Maines. "Cause, boy, you know exactly what you did on my boat / And, boy, / that's exactly why you ain't comin' home / Save your tired stories for your new someone else / 'Cause they're lie-lie-lie-lie-lies," she sings. Fans quickly noticed that one of the songs on Gaslighter is titled "Tights on My Boat," which could potentially expand upon the line. According to the New York Times, "Tights on My Boat" contains the line, "You can tell the girl who left her tights on my boat that she can have you now."

On Twitter, the band shared, "We’ll be revealing the lyrics to songs to come. Stay tuned." In addition to "Gaslighter," The Chicks have also released "Julianna Calm Down," a soothing empowerment track, and "March March," a protest song the trio released on the same day they announced they were changing their name from the Dixie Chicks to The Chicks. "We want to meet this moment," a message on the group's site read.

In an additional statement, the trio thanked New Zealand-based singing duo The Chicks, a sibling pair active in the '60s, for allowing them to use the name. "A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to 'The Chicks' of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name," the message read, via Variety. "We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters. Chicks Rock! — Emily, Natalie and Martie."

Gaslighter will be The Chicks' first original album since 2006's Taking the Long Way, which won five Grammy Awards including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Gaslighter was originally scheduled for release on May 1 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

See Gaslighter's full tracklist below.