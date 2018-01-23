EXCLUSIVE: Tenille Arts to Perform Original Song on ‘The Bachelor’

Tenille Arts will check a huge item off her bucket list next week, when she makes her national TV performance debut, singing her own song, “Moment of Weakness,” on the hit TV show, The Bachelor.

“I was so excited when I found out that I was going to get to perform a song I wrote on The Bachelor,” Arts tells PopCulture.com. “I’m a huge fan of the show. I have viewing parties every Monday night with my friends.”

Arts wrote “Moment of Weakness” with Adam Wheeler and Rick Huckaby about “the moment when you finally let your guard down and you allow yourself to fall in love completely,” Arts says. “We thought the song described the journey of the show perfectly.”

Arts will perform while Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. is on a special date, a setting that fits perfectly with the message of “Moment of Weakness.”

“It’s crazy, because the song sounds like we wrote it specifically for the show,” an elated Arts said in a statement about appearing on the The Bachelor. “I think everyone on the show has to have a moment of weakness where they finally let their guard down and fall in love. This song describes that vulnerable moment perfectly!”

Arts has been penning songs for more than ten years, moving from her native Canada to Nashville two years ago to pursue music full-time. Her debut album, Rebel Child, was released in October, landing at the No. 2 spot on iTunes in Canada, and becoming a Top 40 album in the United States as well.

“Moment of Weakness” will be available on iTunes immediately following the episode and will be serviced to Country radio via PlayMPE the following day.

Arts will appear on The Bachelor on Monday, Jan. 29 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.