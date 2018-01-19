WATCH Tegan Marie’s Energetic ‘Keep It Lit’ Music Video

Tegan Marie’s career is about to blow up with the release of the video for her latest single, “Keep It Lit.” The video, directed by famed producer Veronica Zelle, shows the 14-year-old on a retro green bus, while she crosses the country meeting new fans and performing with her band.

“Veronica saw what I was feeling when we wrote the song,” Tegan Marie shares. “It’s about celebrating the people that come into our lives, and that was what the video became.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the Michigan native might still be a few years from adulthood, Tegan Marie admits she already feels like she waited a lifetime to release the video for “Keep It Lit.”

“It’s been so long,” she tells Billboard. “We have had the song written for a long time, but I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. I’m very nervous about it, but I hope that my fans will really enjoy it.”

Zelle, who owns Sweety High, a Gen Z girls’ online media company working with Tegan Marie in partnership with Warner Bros. Records, wasn’t afraid to team up with the young star, due to her past experience with other singers who went on to have successful careers as adults.

“I felt like I had enough experience working with Justin [Timberlake] when he was fourteen years old, or Britney [Spears] when she was fifteen to see that energy. So, I wrapped my arms around her, and we nurtured her, and tried to get her ready. All throughout the process, we would give her little tests – how would she be as a performer and how would people react to her?”

Clearly, Tegan Marie passed every test. Already a veteran on stage, singing on live TV and Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, as well as selling out concert venues, the rising star drew inspiration from other female country artists, who helped pave the way for people just like Tegan Marie.

“I remember going to a Taylor Swift concert. It was the finale, and she was floating above the crowd in the rain effects. I looked up at my dad and said ‘This is what I really want to do,’” Tegan Marie recalls, adding that she also looks up to Kelsea Ballerini. “That was my first memory of wanting to do music. I haven’t stopped wanting to do it since that moment. I haven’t put down my microphone since.”

“Keep It Lit,” which Tegan Marie wrote with Nelly Joy, Jason Reeves and Rune Westberg, is from her upcoming freshman album. Download the single on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/TeganMarieOfficial