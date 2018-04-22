Man Breaks Into Taylor Swift’s House, Showers and Sleeps in Her Bed

A man broke into Taylor Swift‘s New York City home on Friday, where he took a shower and fell asleep in a bed, police said.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Roger Alvarado allegedly used a ladder to get into the Tribeca brownstone, and broke a window with his hand. A witness spotted Alvarado breaking in, and called police.

Swift was not at the home on Friday. In fact, TMZ reports that Swift bought the home a few months ago and has not lived there yet.

According to the Associated Press, the 22-year-old Alvarado is from Homestead, Florida. He was arrested on charges of burglary, stalking, trespassing and criminal mischief. He was previously arrested at the same home on Feb. 13 after he allegedly broke Swift’s front door with a shovel.

During the court hearing on Friday, Manhattan Judge Herbert Moses ordered Alvarado to stay away from Swift’s home. The court already issued an order of protection after the previous arrest and he was supposed to be in court again on March 27, but he ignored it.

“His behavior shows no regard for the court order and the criminal justice system,” the prosecutor said, reports the New York Daily News.

Alvarado is being held on a $50,000 bond.

This was the second time in a week that a man has been arrested outside one of Swift’s home. On April 14, 38-year-old Julius Sandrock was arrested outside Swift’s Beverly Hills home, where he was found wearing a mask. Police said he also had a knife, rope, ammunition and more masks in his car. He reportedly told police he owned three handguns and was already on probation in Colorado and drove from his home in Broomfield to California.

On April 7, a 23-year-old homeless man named Justin Lilly was arrested for trying to climb the wall of Swift’s Beverly Hills home and ignored Swift’s security team.

Swift was not at the Beverly Hills home during either incident.

Also in April, Frank Andrew Hoover was given 10 years probation for stalking Swift. He was first arrested in 2016 after he attended a Swift concert. He also sent threatening emails to Swift’s father, Scott Swift, and other members of her family. Hoover was also ordered to complete psychological testing, attend substance abuse classes, take random drug tests and surrender all firearms.

Swift released her sixth studio album, Reputation, in November. It includes the hits “Look What You Made Me Do” and “… Ready For It?” The world tour to support the album starts on May 8 in Glendale, Arizona and continues through November.