Steve Moakler Involved in Van Accident While on Tour

Steve Moakler is grateful to be alive, after the van he was driving was involved in a crash on Thursday, April 26, while on his Born Ready Tour.

We got into a scary accident a couple hours ago while I was behind the wheel. W/ the exception of a few minor bruises, cuts, and burns, everyone is miraculously okay. Thanking God & his angels for protecting us & everyone else on the road. I’m SO happy to be alive. #bornreadytour pic.twitter.com/EisTDgigvV — Steve Moakler (@stevemoakler) April 26, 2018

“We got into a scary accident a couple hours ago while I was behind the wheel,” Moakler shared on social media. “W/ the exception of a few minor bruises, cuts, and burns, everyone is miraculously okay. Thanking God & his angels for protecting us & everyone else on the road. I’m SO happy to be alive.”

Later, Moakler updated his fans with a new message, thanking them for their well-wishes, and giving an update on how the accident would impact his Born Ready Tour.

Hey team, here’s the show update following our accident today…. We’re playing in Asheville tonight and in Guntersville on Saturday, but we have to cancel our show in Myrtle Beach tomorrow night due to how this has effected our transportation. pic.twitter.com/BuiaU3Edo9 — Steve Moakler (@stevemoakler) April 26, 2018

“Thank you guys for all the love and well wishes, following a really scary accident,” said Moakler. “It means a lot. We’re so thankful to be alive. I did just want to check in and let you guys know how this was going to affect this weekend. We’re on our way to Asheville. We had some family nearby that’s going to help this show happen tonight. We’re going to make it to Guntersville on Saturday night.

“But due to how this has totally knocked out our transportation, we are unable to make it to Myrtle Beach tomorrow night [April 27],” he continued. “I’m really sorry about that. We thank you for understanding. And again, thanks everybody for the love today. We’re excited to see you.”

For Moakler, the best part about his career as a singer-songwriter is his ability to connect with his fans.

“My favorite part is that moment with the fans when we get swept away in a song together,” Moakler recently told PopCulture.com. “You never quite know which [song] it’s going to be, but there’s the moment. There are moments, and that’s what we strive for with performance. For us, as the band, to get swept away in it, forget where we are or forget what’s on our mind, and you kind of watch that happen to a crowd. That is an incredible feeling and a very unifying feeling.”

All of Moakler’s dates on his Born Ready Tour can be found on his website.

