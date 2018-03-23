Exclusive: Smithfield Reveal How Granger Smith Shaped Their Career

Smithfield, the hot new duo made up of Jennifer Fiedler and Trey Smith, have seen their career skyrocket in the last year. After earning a spot on the SiriusXM Highway Finds Tour, the pair spent time opening for Granger Smith in the beginning of 2018. Through it all, Fiedler and Smith have been taking plenty of notes about how to continue launching their own career.

“We learned just how to treat people on the road, and to conduct yourself,” Smith tells PopCulture.com. “Granger is the most welcoming, accommodating guy we’ve ever opened for. I hope, if we get to that level, we can reciprocate that to people that we play with, and interact with, because it’s just great.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And he tells his whole crew that,” adds Fiedler. “He’s like ‘It trickles down from the top.’ Whoever we work with, whether our band our there, crew, whatever, I want to be able to instill that in them, and have everybody be like, that’s how he is. Everybody is treated well, just like he would treat them.”

Smithfield have found success at radio with the release of their single, “Hey Whiskey,” which has helped open several doors for them, including the chance to perform at the famed Billy Bob’s in Texas, where some of the biggest artists in country music frequently take the stage.

“That’s where I grew up, going to all my favorite country shows,” Fiedler says. “That’s where my daddy taught me the two-step. I almost lost my dad a year ago, and him and my mom got to come to the show. The song I learned to two-step to was ‘Neon Moon’ by Brooks and Dunn. We played ‘Neon Moon’ at our first debut at Billy Bob’s, and my parents were dancing. That’s a personal one for me.”

Smithfield will perform at the upcoming ACM Party For a Cause, in advance of the 53rd Annual ACM Awards, but Fiedler and Smith predict there will come a day when they will hear their name announced as a nominee, with a chart-topping single to their credit.

“I’d love to be nominated as Duo of the Year,” Fiedler says. “We’re gonna shoot for the stars. I believe [‘Hey Whiskey’] is a No. 1 song, I know that we’re not going in there with a major label and the big hammer, but I believe we have a song that connects with people. I’d love to see it do well.”

A list of all of Smithfield’s upcoming shows can be found on their website. Download “Hey Whiskey” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/SmithfieldMusic