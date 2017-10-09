Shania Twain Tops Billboard 200 Charts

Shania Twain released her highly-anticipated fifth studio album, Now, on Sept. 29, and the album has officially debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart, Billboard shares.

Now is Twain’s first studio album in nearly 15 years, and fans snapped up the star’s new music with 137,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Oct. 5, according to Nielsen Music.

From that number, 134,000 were in traditional album sales, marking the third-largest sales week for a country album in 2017 and the largest for a woman in almost two years.

The album is also Twain’s second No. 1, and the first No. 1 from a female country artist in over three years.

During her break from music, Twain has gone through a divorce from ex Robert John “Mutt” Lange, a battle with Lyme disease and a new marriage to husband Frederic Thiebaud in 2011.

“The album does not highlight the divorce,” the singer previously told E! News. “I just think in people’s minds, that is my highlight low but in perspective now and during the process of writing the album, I was reflecting more on my whole life and all of the ups and downs of my whole life, there have been many ups and downs.”

Now is the second country album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2017, coming on the heels of Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes, which was released in early September.

The late Tom Petty‘s Greatest Hits album with the Heartbreakers earned the No. 2 spot on the chart this week.

