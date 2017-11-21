CMA Emerging Artist Shane Runion’s First Single Premiering on GAC, the Country Network

Shane Runion was a middle school teacher in Portsmouth, Ohio when he had an opportunity that changed his life forever and put him on a path to pursuing his dream.

To help his community go after a multi-million dollar grant, Runion recorded a music video for his song, “I’m Proud of Where I’m From,” which pays tribute to small-town U.S.A. While the goal was to boost local morale, the video went viral and gave Runion the opportunity to take a chance on a country music career.

“That song gave me the chance to make a career out of music,” Runion explained. “My insanely supportive wife and I bought a bus, custom-wrapped it to create a rolling billboard, and started touring.”

The 30-year-old’s catchy country songs and raspy vocals have continued to receive attention as his budding career gains momentum, with his song “Two Piece” making it to the Top 40 music charts in Europe and Australia. Now, Great American Country (GAC) and The Country Network (TCN) will showcase his debut single, “Tattoos,” on their television networks.

“I still can’t believe this is happening!” Runion exclaimed. “‘Tattoos’ is a song that so many folks can relate to and, since music is all about connecting and expressing feelings we all share, this song is truly a gift to me. Being featured on GAC & TCN feels like a miracle for this blue-collar kid turned dreamer.”

The CMA Emerging Artist doesn’t just sing about down-home values and community, he follows through on them, using his video for his song “Can’t Take it With You” to set up a view-a-thon which raised money by connecting viewers directly to charities.

“These opportunities are such a blessing to me,” Runion said. “They give me the chance to pass it on to others.”