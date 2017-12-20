Scotty McCreery Announces New Album, ‘Seasons Change,’ Coming in 2018

Scotty McCreery is releasing new music! The American Idol alum announced today his new album, Seasons Change, will be released on March 16 on Triple Tigers Records.

“In the last five years, I have grown from a teenager to a man, moved out on my own, lost my grandfather, proposed to the love of my life, and learned more about myself than I could have imagined,” McCreery revealed in a press release. “This all shows up in the 11 songs on Seasons Change, and I cannot wait to share this music with my fans after such a long time between releases.”

Seasons Change, which is McCreery’s first release since 2013’s See You Tonight, marks the first time McCreery has written all 11 songs on the album, partnering with tunesmiths like Frank Rogers, Jonathan Singleton and David Lee Murphy to pen each of the tunes.

“It’s kind of my journal of the last few years: the ups and the downs,” McCreery continued. “Whenever I think things are not going well, I’ve learned to just wait it out because the seasons change. If you want to know who I am and where I’m at right now, listen to this album. I feel like I’m having a conversation with everyone that listens. It’s that personal.”

The debut single from Seasons Change, “Five More Minutes,” is already in the Top 20 and climbing. Written about his grandfather, shortly after he passed away, the North Carolina native had no idea the emotional song would become such a big hit.

“This song has been a totally different type of single than I’ve ever had before,” McCreery told PopCulture.com. “I wrote it back in 2015, in February. Things happened. We didn’t know if the song was going to get a shot at radio or not. But here it is. It’s going well. It’s in the Top 30. More than anything, I’m just enjoying fan response, the stories they’re telling me and how they relate to it.”

McCreery, who calls it his “most personal album” he’s ever released, included much of his life story in Seasons Change.

“I’m a little biased but I’m excited about it,” he says. “I’ve got a song I wrote the week before Gabi and I got engaged but I knew it was coming up. I’ve got a song about my guys back home that I grew up with. Every song is kind of a life story.”

