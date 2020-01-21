Sam Hunt: What Happened to His Court Date?

When Sam Hunt was arrested after allegedly driving drunk in Nashville in November, a court date was set for Jan. 17. That date came and went, but nothing came out about a sentence or plea bargain. Turns out, Hunt didn’t show up for his court appearance, which is likely a calculated move by Hunt and his legal team.

According to Taste of Country, who reached out to a clerk at the courthouse where Hunt was scheduled to appear, Hunt will now face a trial on both a DUI and open container charge. His new court date is scheduled for March 17, 2020, in front of Judge William Higgins.

While the specific reasoning behind Hunt’s move is uncertain, it was likely part of an arrangement set up of Hunt’s attorney.

“It just depends on what he and his attorney worked out,” explained the clerk.

Hunt was pulled over early in the morning on Nov. 21, after he was found driving the wrong way down a road in east Nashville. When officers pulled Hunt over, he reportedly tried to hand them his passport and credit card. A subsequent test revealed he had a blood alcohol level of .173, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

The Georgia native later spoke out about the incident, expressing his regret over his lapse in judgement.

“Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville,” Hunt posted on social media. “It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again.”

Hunt certainly isn’t letting his legal woes slow him down. The 35-year-old just released “Sinning With You,” from his upcoming, still-untitled next album.

“It’s a metaphor for a small town guy who was raised with traditional values, a lot of those rooted in church and faith,” Hunt told Rolling Stone. “Most of the value systems that I grew up around are rooted in religion and church.

“You start to read books and talk to people who grew up in different backgrounds, and you try to collect that knowledge and find some meaning, some truth,” he continued. “It speaks to the broader pursuit of truth and understanding, in terms of how you are supposed to live your life.”

