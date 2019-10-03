Watch Runaway June Perform ‘We Were Rich’ on ‘Good Morning America’

Fresh off the success of Runaway June‘s Top 5 hit, “Buy My Own Drinks,” the trio just released the track, “We Were Rich.” Runaway June, made up of Hannah Mulholland, Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne, were in New York City to perform as part of Carrie Underwood‘s sold-out Madison Square Garden show, and stopped by Good Morning America to perform the catchy tune live.

“We Were Rich” is from Runaway June’s freshman Blue Roses album. The song, which was written by Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Ashley Gorley, stuck out to the women the first time they heard it.

“Sometimes, when you’re in pitch meetings all day, it’s like being in a perfume store,” Cooke shared with The Boot. “After a while, you can’t smell anything, you know? But when that song got played, it was towards the end of the day, and there was a line that came in [in the song]. I have 10 brothers and sisters – I’m from a big, big family – and we were really poor growing up. We only had one bathroom. And there’s a line that says, ‘One bathroom sink / We all took turns,’ and I just [started bawling] – pouring tears, like, gotta have that song.

“That one [feels like home],” she continued. “Which is funny, because it was one of the few we didn’t write. But when we heard it, it was like, ‘I couldn’t have said that any better myself if [I] tried.’ So that one, immediately, for all of us, just felt like childhood and home.”

Runaway June knew early on that “We Were Rich” was going to be special to them, regardless of who wrote it.

“It’s such an honor when these huge hit songwriters are playing you their songs and wanting you to sing them,” Wayne told PopCulture.com. “So, we have ‘Fast as You,’ which Dwight Yoakam wrote. It’s one of our favorite songs ever, and he’s obviously an extremely talented songwriter. But then, there’s one that stands out for all of us, I think, and it’s called ‘We Were Rich,’ and it’s Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley, and Nicolle Galyon.

“The song is just so beautiful,” she continued. “We had been in a pitch meeting, and we were kind of tired, because we’d been listening to a ton of songs. Then all of a sudden, they played that song, and it just hit us, and all of us said, ‘Oh my gosh, play it again,’ and we just loved it. And I think that’s kind of how we’ve chosen the outside cuts is something will just really reach out and grab your heart.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond