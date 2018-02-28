Runaway June Give New Album Update: ‘It’s Pretty Country’

Runaway June are hard at work on their freshman album. The trio, made up of Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke and Hannah Mulholland, are eager to get their new set of tunes in the hands of their loyal fans.

“We didn’t take a Spring tour because we wanted to finish the record,” Mulholland tells PopCulture.com. “It’s been almost two years we’ve been working on it, so it’s really important for us to get music out. People are really asking us for it every single day, so we want our fans to have our music.”

The record, which will include their Top 30 single, “Lipstick” and their current “Wild West” single, will combine all of their favorite sounds into one cohesive project.

“It’s kind of this western romance, I guess,” says Wayne. “It’s pretty country.”

“Modern, but organic,” Cooke adds.

With three distinct opinions, it might seem that Runaway June would have a difficult time narrowing down songs, but the threesome say it’s actually pretty easy.

“We have the same vision for what we want to say and what we want it to be and what we want to be, so we actually have never encountered a song where one of us loved it and the other two hated it, in any form like that,” Cooke says. “There’s times when we disagree maybe a little bit on placement in the set, because our show will have a vibe that kind of goes through it, but we’ve never disagreed on songs.”

“In a trio, you have to give and take,” Cooke continues. “It’s kind of the beauty of having three people, is that making decisions actually becomes a little easier. I think it’d be hard if there were two and it’s just going back and forth. We trust each other.”

Runaway June’s first single was released in 2016. Since then, the trio has opened for Jon Pardi and Garth Brooks, as well as a couple shows for Alan Jackson. In every experience, the women have been taking notes.

“We’ve learned a lot,” Mulholland says. “I think we’ve really, really learned how to perform for larger crowds, which is something you have to learn by trial and error. I think really living and traveling and playing and being in rhythm with a lot of people is something you have to learn to do, and we’ve gotten really good at that. There’s so many things that you learn just living on the road and doing this business.”

Runaway June may not be on a major tour for the next few months, but they still have plenty of shows on the calendar. Dates are available on their website.