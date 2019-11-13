Reba McEntire Shares Throwback Video of Her Inspirational Speech at 1986 CMA Awards

Country music icon Reba McEntire has never been afraid to speak her mind, not at any stage of her career. The 64-year-old, who will take the stage at the 2019 CMA Awards, alongside Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton, recently shared a throwback video of her acceptance speech in 1986, when she took home the trophy for not only Female Vocalist of the Year, but Entertainer of the Year, making her one of only five women to walk away with the night’s highest honor.

“There are a lot of things in the music business that I was told when I first got into it, a lot of can’ts,” McEntire said at the time. “Women can’t do this, women can’t do that. Y’all just proved ’em wrong. I’m very proud to carry the banner for country music. There’s more and more people open to country music than there ever have been before. And every foot that I can to open the door for country music, my big ol’ boot will be there to kick in a door for each and every one of us.”

Underwood also shared the video on social media, captioning it by saying, “This gives me chills!!!”

McEntire is a seasoned pro at helming awards shows, which she has done numerous times already, including at the ACM Awards held earlier this year. But the Oklahoma native hints this year’s CMA Awards might be the best one ever, partly because of the numerous performances.

“I think it’s going to be a great show,” McEntire told CMT’s Cody Alan. “The artists who are nominated, the artists that are performing, it’s unbelievable. And, the collaborations are going to be unbeatable!”

The performances might be unforgettable, but McEntire is also looking forward to what happens off-stage as well.

“The real show is probably gonna be backstage,” McEntire teased. “Us getting ready, three girls, with of the hairspray and everything that’s going on back there, it’s going to be a lot of fun!”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Kacey Musgraves has already won Music Video of the Year, for “Rainbow,” while Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X took home the trophy for Musical Event of the Year.

