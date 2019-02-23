Reba McEntire Drops ‘No U in Oklahoma’ From Upcoming ‘Stronger Than the Truth’ Record

Surprise! Reba McEntire just dropped a new song, “No U in Oklahoma,” from her forthcoming record, Stronger Than the Truth. McEntire co-wrote the song with Ronnie Dunn and Donna McSpadden.

The song is pure country with a Western swing sound, which is exactly what McEntire wanted for her next set of tunes.

“I grew up on an 8,000-acre family ranch singing at dance halls, honky-tonks and rodeos with my brother and sister,” McEntire said of her new album. “Stronger Than the Truth takes me back to that kind of country music that I grew up with. I haven’t gotten to do that in a while, so I’m thrilled to pieces to release this new music.”

McEntire’s last album was the gospel Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope, which earned McEntire a Dove award. It was the success of that record that inspired her to release Stronger Than the Truth.

“The response to Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope reinforced my love for recording songs that speak to the heart,” McEntire acknowledged. “So when I started selecting songs for this album, I stuck with that same formula – go with the songs that touch my heart, and hopefully when you hear me singing it, they’ll touch yours too. That honesty once again revealed itself.”

Even before the country music icon announced the release of Stronger Than the Truth, she hinted that she wanted her next project to return to the sounds that she grew up on.

“It’s going to be probably the most country album I’ve ever recorded,” McEntire told PopCulture.com at a media event. “I don’t have a release date on it yet, but we have 13 songs already recorded, and we’ll go in and do some more if we find them. Loving it, just real country.”

In addition to new music, McEntire hints she is also plotting a return to the small screen.

“We’re working on more television things,” McEntire acknowledged. “We kind of got our toe in the door. Nothing I can speak about yet, because you never know what’s going to make it, and what’s going to stay on the typewriter, or the computer nowadays. But yes, we’re working on something, and I hope I can tell you about it real soon.”

Stronger Than the Truth will be released on March 5. McEntire will return once again to host the 2019 ACM Awards. The ceremony will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

