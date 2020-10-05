Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker Hosting 2020 CMA Awards

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker were announced on Monday as the hosts of the 2020 CMA Awards, which will be virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. McEntire hosted in 2019 alongside Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood and Rucker will make his debut hosting the show. This will be McEntire's fifth time overall serving as host.

"I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker," McEntire said in a statement. "We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country Music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!"

"I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in Country Music," Rucker added. "To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me?! — it is an absolute honor. Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we're all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won't disappoint!"

The duo announced their new gig Monday morning during an appearance on Good Morning America. Prior to McEntire, Parton and Underwood last year, the CMAs had been hosted by Underwood and Brad Paisley for 11 consecutive years. In December, Underwood announced that she would be ending her run as host. McEntire previously hosted the show from 1990-1992 and helmed the broadcast solo in 1991. She was joined alternatively by Randy Travis and Vince Gill during the other two years. In addition to hosting the CMAs, McEntire has hosted the ACM Awards 16 times and hosted both shows last year.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Reba and Darius as this year's CMA Awards hosts," said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. "Their playful chemistry and genuine warmth are exactly what we know our viewers want to see this year. We look forward to bringing fans a night of celebration, live performances and a television experience unlike any other. We cannot wait to share more details about our show in the coming weeks."

The 2020 CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will be broadcast from Music City Center in Nashville, just across the street from its usual venue, Bridgestone Arena. Due to the pandemic, the show will not have a live audience, making a large arena a less-than-ideal space to stage the virtual-only event. Nominations for this year's awards were announced last month.