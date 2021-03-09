Reba McEntire Bringing 'All the Women I Am' Concert Special to YouTube

✖

Reba McEntire is returning to YouTube with another concert special, premiering her All the Women I Am special on the platform on Friday, March 12. The special will premiere at 7:30 p.m. CT and McEntire will celebrate with fans through a chat on her YouTube channel. The All the Women I Am concert special was originally filmed in 2011 at the Cajundome in Layfayette, Louisiana during McEntire's tour of the same name, which ran from 2011-2012.

The concert features performances of McEntire's greatest hits including "Is There Life Out There," "Turn On The Radio" and more. "2011 was the last time we got to go out and play a big arena tour, and I’m so glad we captured this show on film," the Oklahoma native said in a statement. "I know it’s not the same as being there in person, but I hope this gives my fans something to enjoy until we can get back out there on the road safely." The All the Woman I Am Tour was McEntire's first solo tour since the Key to Your Heart Tour in 2007 and ran in support of her 2010 album All the Women I Am.

Last year, McEntire shared two specials on YouTube, starting with her Reba: Live special in July. The hour-long show featured 12 performances including "Fancy" and the country star's cover of Aretha Franklin's "Respect." "This was one of my first big tours with all the dancers and costume changes, and it was my very first network television special," she shared at the time. "It’s so much fun to get to revisit it and share it with my fans all these years later! I hope they enjoy it and I can’t wait to share some stories from the behind the scenes during the chat."

Next up was her show Reba in Concert, which was filmed in 1990 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. The performance served as a dedication to McEntire's original band members who are included in the special and tragically died in a plane crash in 1991. "This show is very special to me because it features my friends that we lost in a plane crash 29 years ago," she said. "Their love for music and incredible talents deserve to be seen again, and I’m so glad that we’re getting the chance to stream this concert for the first time ever. I can’t wait to watch it and I hope they will feel all the love we still have for them."