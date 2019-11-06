Reba McEntire Announces Split From Boyfriend Skeeter Lasuzzo After Two Years Together

Reba McEntire is single once again. After falling love with Skeeter Lasuzzo, and dating for two years, the country music icon confirms they decided to go their separate ways, although they remain on friendly terms. McEntire and Lasuzzo were initially introduced by Brooks & Dunn‘s Kix Brooks, and marked McEntire’s first serious relationship since her divorce from her husband of 26 years, Narvel Blackstock.

“Skeeter and I broke up in May, so, unfortunately, we will not be spending that time together,” McEntire, told Us Weekly, when asked about spending the holidays together. “We still talk and we’re friends, but just decided to go our separate ways.”

Only a few months before their reported split, McEntire claimed to be completely smitten with the photographer.

“We’re totally in love — absolutely,” McEntire told PEOPLE. “I wouldn’t put up with somebody for two years if I wasn’t in love with ’em!”

Although McEntire is one of the most famous faces, at least in country music, the two found they still had plenty in common, especially away from the glare of the public eye.

“Skeeter and I get along really well,” McEntire told Taste of Country. “We love the mountains … We love going to plays in New York. He was in the oil and gas business, so being from Oklahoma, I was very familiar with that. As a matter of fact my very first job other than singing was checking records with an oil lease company! It’s so funny.”

McEntire first met Lasuzzo in Wyoming, while vacation with a few friends, including Brooks, but it didn’t take long for sparks to fly between the two. After vacationing with her friends, the Grand Ole Opry member returned to Wyoming, this time by herself, spending time with Lasuzzo.

“I was there almost a week and we spent every day together,” she recalled.

Lasuzzo has been noticeably absent from McEntire’s social media posts in recent months, and was not in attendance when she received the prestigious CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award.

McEntire has plenty to keep her busy in the months ahead. In addition to joining Dolly Parton in helping Carrie Underwood host the CMA Awards (where she will also perform), McEntire also announced she is launching her own podcast next year. Updates can be found at Reba.com.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Amy Sussman