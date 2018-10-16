Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus to Release Memoir, ‘Shotgun Angels’

Rascal Flatts member Jay DeMarcus is about to add author to his long list of accomplishments. The 47-year-old will release his memoir, Shotgun Angels: My Story of Broken Roads and Unshakeable Hope on April 30, 2019.

“I’m really looking forward to sharing a pretty personal look at my path so far, as that isn’t something I’ve done yet,” said DeMarcus in a statement. “In Shotgun Angels, readers will hear never-before-told stories and get a glimpse into what it was like for me coming from Columbus, Ohio and my journey to Nashville. My ultimate goal is that the book will encourage people that no matter where they are in their lives, they can find hope, comfort and strength in their faith.”

The news comes on the heels of Rascal Flatts‘ announcement that they are done making full-length albums, at least for now.

“We’re not doing any records now,” DeMarcus announced. “We’re cutting songs as we find them and love them in an effort to pick singles from. And we have enjoyed that actually because there’s no pressure of being on an album cycle. We’ve done a bunch of records and have a lot of great songs on there. But this is kind of freeing in that you only cut when you find those gems that you love and it gives you some songs to keep on the shelf to get to later and to use as you see fit, and as the label sees fit.”

DeMarcus has already delved into a few other business ventures. The singer-songwriter has also acted in movies and TV shows, including Hannah Montana, Drop Dead Diva and Nashville, and is also producing an adventure film, All Shook Up. In addition to producing Rascal Flatts music, he has also produced albums for Reba McEntire, Chicago, Jason Crabb and more.

Flatts’ latest single, “Back to Life,” is currently climbing the charts. The song was written by Dan and Shay’s Shay Mooney, along with Cary Barlowe, Niko Moon, and Fred Wilhelm.

“When we first heard ‘Back to Life,’ we loved the melody so much,” lead singer Gary LeVox said. “The melody was so different. And we’ve had great success with waltzes in the past, too, but this song, the melody was so great. Shay Mooney’s one of the writers on it who did the demo. And somebody that tries to sound just like you really helps when you’ve got a demo … I’m just kidding.”

“But the lyric was great and the melody was incredible, and it was just one of those things that after listening and after we cut it, it just even got more life to it,” he continued. “We just thought it’d be a great, great single for this time of the year.”

