Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox Announces Christian EP 'One on One'

Rascal Flatts member Gary LeVox has officially announced his first solo project, revealing that he'll be releasing a five-song Christian EP, One on One, on May 21. A press release shares that the EP allows LeVox to embrace "a new phase of his musical journey as he fuses two of his biggest passions – music and faith."

Four of the five songs on One on One are collaborations, starting with "A Little Love," which features Christian band MercyMe and was released on April 30. Other guests include gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds, country newcomer BRELAND and LeVox's daughter Brittany, who joins her dad on "While I Wait." "One on One is my passion project and I have wanted to do this body of work for as long as I can remember," LeVox said in a statement. "I feel so honored to get to collaborate with such greatness throughout this project."

He continued by praising his collaborators, declaring, "BRELAND is a dream to work and sing with, as is the iconic MercyMe. Jonathon McReynolds, one of the greatest singers of our time and my dear friend, wrote a perfect song for us. And for my daughter Brittany and I to get to sing a song that Tauren Wells help craft just completed the collection. I couldn’t be prouder of this project, and the songs that we recorded. This is gonna be an amazing new season and I just hope everybody enjoys it as much as we did making it."

While LeVox is currently focused on his solo work, an eventual return to the road isn't out of the question for Rascal Flatts, who scrapped their planned Farewell Tour last year due to the pandemic. "I’m sure we’ll get something together and do a proper farewell tour and just love on the fans for a whole year," LeVox told media last year. "It’d be awesome." See the full track list for One on One below and pre-order the project here.

1. “A Little Love (featuring MercyMe)” | Bart Millard, Jordan Mohilowski, Ethan Hulse, Jess Cates

2. “Never Forget (featuring Jonathan McReynolds)” | Jonathan McReynolds

3. “While I Wait (featuring Brittany LeVox)” | Ethan Hulse, Colby Wedgeworth, Tauren Wells

4. “All I See (featuring BRELAND)” | Gary LeVox, Daniel Breland, Matthew McVaney

5. “The Distance” | Gary LeVox, Josh Hoge, Matthew McVaney