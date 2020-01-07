Rascal Flatts Announce Farewell Life Is a Highway Tour

It might be the end of the road for Rascal Flatts. The trio, made up of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney, just announced they will embark on their farewell Life Is a Highway Tour, kicking off on June 11 in Indianapolis. The tour marks not only their final run together, but also celebrates their epic two decades as part of country music.

“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” LeVox said in a statement. “The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. What greater gift can an artist receive than to be told ‘I got married to ‘Bless The Broken Road,’ or ‘We played ‘My Wish’ at my graduation.’ That ‘What Hurts The Most’ is the song that made me love country music for the first time,’ or ‘I’m Movin’ On’ helped me get sober’ or even that ‘Changed’ made me call my family again after not talking to them for years.’

“That’s why we create music and the reason we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible 20 year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly,” he added. “I don’t know what God has in store for the future, but I am excited to see what he has planned!”

“We’re really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last 20 years,” DeMarcus remarked. “While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us. There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”

Rooney also echoed his bandmates’ sentiments, hinting that their final tour would be their best yet.

“Dreams do come true … and we are three walking examples of this truth,” Rooney noted. “I’m most proud of the fact that we’ve pursued our dreams together and with courage, hard work and dedication we’ve been able to cultivate our dreams into reality, it’s simply incredible!

“There’s no doubt we have been blessed way beyond belief and we can’t wait to spend the rest of 2020 expressing our love and appreciation to all of our devoted fans, music industry friends and our families for believing in us and playing a major role in our path to here,” he continued. “And, I personally can’t wait to shine a light on my brothers Jay and Gary this year, and make another mountain of new memories with them.”

While the Flatts didn’t indicate that they were considering stepping away from the road, they did previously reveal they might be done making albums.

“We’re not doing any records now,” DeMarcus said in 2018. “We’re cutting songs as we find them and love them in an effort to pick singles from. And we have enjoyed that actually because there’s no pressure of being on an album cycle. We’ve done a bunch of records and have a lot of great songs on there. But this is kind of freeing in that you only cut when you find those gems that you love and it gives you some songs to keep on the shelf to get to later and to use as you see fit, and as the label sees fit.”

The Life Is a Highway Tour is currently scheduled to run through Oct. 17, wrapping up in West Palm Beach, Florida. Find tour dates on their website.

