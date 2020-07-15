Randy Travis and Wife Mary Sent Charlie Daniels' Family a Thoughtful Gift

✖

Randy Travis and his wife, Mary, were two of many to send a gift to the Daniels family after Charlie Daniels' unexpected death on July 6, sending the musicians' loved ones three wooden crosses. Daniels' team shared a photo of the gift on Twitter on Monday, writing that they "really appreciate" the gesture.

The three crosses that Travis and Mary sent, a reference to Travis' 2002 song "Three Wooden Crosses," were each adorned with a colorful bouquet of flowers. The crosses were one of numerous gifts and arrangements that Daniels' team shared on social media following the musician's passing. Other sentiments included a flower arrangement from Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, flowers from the late Ronnie Van Zant's wife Judy and daughter Melody, a cross that The Charlie Daniels Band bus driver Dean Tubb gave Daniels' wife Hazel, a patriotic wreath from Code of Vets and a purple and white bouquet of flowers from Tootsie's bar in Nashville.

Travis and Daniels were good friends, and Travis paid tribute to the late musician on social media after his death with a video of the two men praying together backstage at CMA Fest in 2016. "Charlie Daniels was one of the finest gentlemen I have ever known," Travis' caption began. "He, and [Daniels' wife] Hazel, have been two of my and [Travis' wife] Mary’s dearest friends over the past years. We laughed, cried and prayed together. Not only was he a gift to us, but to the entire world."

Travis continued by sharing a story about how Daniels named a colt after his friend before recalling their time together. "A few years ago, Charlie had a colt born on my birthday and named him after me," he wrote. "The memories go on and on, so I'll leave it at this — Charlie, thank you for everything you've done for me, your endless support of us, your unconditional love, and the sweet memories. It is my greatest honor to be your Country Music Hall of Fame classmate--you will live on forever as my hero… my friend. I love you." Travis and Daniels were both inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016 along with Fred Foster.