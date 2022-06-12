Priscilla Block Cries as She Performs for Massive CMA Fest Crowd

✖

Priscilla Block thanked her fans for their support during her CMA Fest performance Thursday night at the Nissan Stadium platform stage. Block, 26, broke through with her 2020 song "Just About Over You," which she performed for the Nashville crowd. She also sang her latest single, "My Bar."

Towards the end of her set, Block told fans through tears this was "all I ever wanted to do" through tears after she recalled performing at bars along Broadway. She thanked the Country Music Association for inviting her to the festival. While people told her there would always be "one song" that would change her life, she noted that all her fans were really the ones responsible for her success.

(Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com)

Block also gushed about how exciting CMA Fest was on social media. "Last night was not real....still crying today," she captioned a TikTok post of her speech. She also posted photos on Instagram, adding, "No way last night was real... feel like I just got married. I'll be posting Nissan pics for the next month. Thank you [CMA] for the most unforgettable night."

Block is a Raleigh, North Carolina native who moved to Nashville to pursue a music career in 2014. She began writing songs and performing before releasing her first EP in 2017. In 2020, she wrote "Just About Over You" and a TikTok video of her performing it went viral. Later that year, she finally scored a record contract with Mercury Nashville, and "Just About Over You" reached the Top 20 on Billboard's country charts.

In February, Block released her first album, which includes "Just About Over You" and "My Bar." The song "Thick Thighs" also got a music video, which celebrates her curves to get her message across. In an interview with Everything Nash, Block said that "Thick Thighs" made her more confident, especially after she heard how the song was embraced by fans.

"I remember singing that song out the first time at downtown Puckett's in Nashville, and literally the restaurant went crazy," she said. "Everyone was just eating their food, and then it was like a freaking storm in there. And I'm like, 'Man, this is cool. I can own this about me.' It's so crazy because, before that song, I felt like I was just trying to sound like something I wasn't, and write songs that everyone had heard, and then 'Thick Thighs came, and I'm like, 'This is me.'"

When Block stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show in February, she revealed that a chance meeting with Taylor Swift changed her life. About a year after she moved to Nashville, Block said she called her sister to say she was almost ready to come home. That day, Swift just happened to be driving by and Block was wearing a Swift shirt. Block also took a picture with Swift.

"[Swift] was just driving by and saw me standing there and was like, 'Hey! I love your shirt,'" Block recalled. "I'm like, 'What is my life?' You know? It was crazy. I'm like, 'I'm quitting my job. I'm quitting school. And I'm gonna go figure this out. I don't know how to do it, but I'm gonna figure it out."