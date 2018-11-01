Pistol Annies Ready to ‘Play Truth or Dare’ With New Music

Pistol Annies’ new album, Interstate Gospel, will be out on Friday, Nov. 2. The trio, made up of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, is releasing the new set of tunes, which includes their current single, “Got My Name Changed Back,” in a time when female artists are being largely shut of radio.

But they aren’t about to be deterred. Instead, the current climate of the music industry made them even more fearless when they were writing and recording Interstate Gospel.

“I double dare radio to play us,” Monroe said to The Tennessean.

“We’ve been playing hide and seek,” Lambert added. “It’s time to play truth or dare.”

The three women drew on their diverse backgrounds to find inspiration for all 14 songs on Interstate Gospel, which, when combined, formed one cohesive project.

“We have a lot of different female perspectives,” Presley explained. “My mom is somewhere quilting a Jesus quilt as we speak. Miranda has a grandma that is still going to the casino boats. We go to Vegas, and she out-parties every one of us.”

Each member of Pistol Annies also came into the third record with their own stories, most of which were different than when their sophomore Annie Up album was released in 2013.

“In a nutshell,” explained Lambert, “this record is based around our stats, which are two husbands, two ex-husbands, two kids, one on the way, and 25 animals.”

With a track list that includes songs called “When I Was His Wife,” “Stop, Drop and Roll One” and “Leaver’s Lullaby,” Pistol Annies hope to take their fans — men and women — on a journey that in many ways mirrors their own lives.

“We want them to ride a roller coaster of emotion and end up in a good place,” noted Lambert. “This record isn’t just for women. It speaks from women about women, but it’s for people.”

“We love our dude fans, too,” Monroe added.

Lambert, Monroe and Presley each worked on their solo careers in the five years since their last record, and plan on eventually going back to their own music. But for now, all three admit they are completely devoted to Pistol Annies instead.

“I think us individually is what drives this band,” Lambert recently said on the Ty, Kelly and Chuck Show.

“We’ve got too big of mouths,” Presley added. “We’ve got too much to say.”

“But we are willing to spend time on this, if there’s a demand for it,” Lambert continued. “We love to be together and we love this project. We’ll go as far as the fans will take us, and then we’ll go to the next thing.”

