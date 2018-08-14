Pistol Annies’ Angaleena Presley Opens Up About Pregnancy After 40

Miranda Lambert recently revealed on stage that fellow Pistol Annies member Angaleena Presley was pregnant. Now, Presley is opening up about her pregnancy, and why she decided to have a baby after the age of 40.

“When I turned 40 my husband and I decided to put the decision to have a baby in the hands of fate,” says Presley, who wed Jordan Powell in 2012. “A year and a half after we ‘stopped being careful’ we were blessed with two pink lines. To say the least, we were both shocked and overjoyed. As an outspoken, female artist, I feel like this is just one more thing that I’m meant to take on in this life. I’m ready to rock being an older mom.

“I have an 11-year-old son who’s so excited to be a big brother,” she continues. “A long time ago, Lori Mckenna, one of my favorite artist/songwriter moms, told me it would be easier to have another one when my first one was old enough to babysit. I guess I took that to heart.”

Prelsey is keeping busy as the Pistol Annies continue to perform with Lambert as part of her co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town, and apparently trying to teach Powell how to take care of a newborn.

“My husband and I are thrilled to be taking this journey together,” Presley adds. “That said, he’s in training to NOT feed the baby any Texas BBQ until it’s safe. I’m currently 16 weeks and due in January. Stay tuned for boy/girl news!”

Lambert announced Presley’s good news at a show in Dallas, saying, “One of us is drinking, one of us is smoking, and one of us is not taking our pill! Holler Annie’s having a baby, everybody!”

The Pistol Annies, which also includes Ashley Monroe, just announced they have completed their third album, the follow-up to their 2013 Annies Up record, and have big plans for the next few months.

“We were at Miranda’s farm writing the other day, and I was like, ‘I hate you girls so much because I don’t want to write with anyone else,’” Presley recalled on the Children of Song podcast (quote via Fox News). “I think we wrote eight songs in two days.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer