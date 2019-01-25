Pistol Annies’ Angaleena Presley Gives Birth to Daughter, Phoenix

Pistol Annies’ Angaleena Presley is a mom again! The singer gave birth to her daughter, Phoenix Joeleena Jean on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Phoenix, who weighs 7 lbs., 13 oz. and measured 17.5 inches long, came into the world with a bit of drama.

“Last night, when we were admitted to the hospital before delivery, Phoenix’s heart rate got up really high and she was kicking the crap out of me,” Presley told PEOPLE.

It was Presley’s husband, Jordan Powell, who had the remedy to calm his newborn daughter’s heart rate.

“To try and calm her down, Jordan played the Kentucky/Texas combo of a Loretta [Lynn] and Willie [Nelson] duet up against my belly,” Presley recalled. “Within 15 seconds, her heart rate dropped to normal and she relaxed. I guess she knew already where her roots were … nothing like a piece of home to heal a heart.”

Phoenix is a little sister to Jed, 12, Presley’s son from a previous relationship. She has been married to Powell since 2012

The baby got her unique name from a combination of people who are important to both of her parents.

“Joeleena is a combination of my friend Tony Joe White, who passed away a few months ago, and ‘Leena,’ which is a family name from Angaleena’s side,” Powell explained. “Jean is my grandmother’s name. She’s 92 and helped raise me.”

It was Presley’s Pistol Annies‘ partner, Miranda Lambert, who announced to the world that her friend was going to have a baby.

“Since we’re at our hometown show and both of them are married to Texans, we wanted to share some big news with you,” Lambert said while on stage with the Pistol Annies in Texas last year. “See, one of us is drinking, one of us is smoking, and one of us is not taking our pill! Holler Annie’s having a baby, everybody! Stay tuned … We don’t know what it is, either.”

Presley later revealed she was having a girl, a fact that stunned both her and her husband.

“We both guessed boy. I had a gut feeling that it was a girl but remained in denial until the moment it was confirmed,” Presley conceded. “We had a whole list of boy names but hadn’t really even scratched the surface on girl names.”

“The moment we found out was glorious,” she added. “We were surrounded by close friends and family and there was a literal gasp when big brother cut the cake and revealed that we were having a girl. The whole rest of the day was filled with talk of tea parties and frilly hand-me-downs.”

Presley, who turned 42 in September, was proud to be carrying a child later in life.

“When I turned 40 my husband and I decided to put the decision to have a baby in the hands of fate,” Presley recalled. “A year and a half after we ‘stopped being careful’ we were blessed with two pink lines. To say the least, we were both shocked and overjoyed. As an outspoken, female artist, I feel like this is just one more thing that I’m meant to take on in this life. I’m ready to rock being an older mom.”

The Kentucky native couldn’t be happier to have a little girl.

“I’m so glad to add this strong female to our family,” Presley said. “She is tiny but she is fierce. Jordan and Jed are both by her side and head over heels.”

Pistol Annies released Interstate Gospel in November. Their next scheduled concert is on April 1 for Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond