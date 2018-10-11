Keith Urban Explains Why Nicole Kidman Sings on ‘Female’

Keith Urban released his song “Female” in November, and the women-empowerment track has been making waves in the country music community since its release.

Along with Urban’s voice, the track also includes that of his wife, Nicole Kidman, who contributed background vocals to the song, joining her voice with writer Nicolle Galyon.

Written by Galyon, Shane McAnally and Ross Copperman, and produced by Urban, Copperman and Dann Huff, “Female” tackles topics like victim shaming, gender roles and the power of women.

Speaking to Universal Music Group Nashville, Urban explained the story behind having two Nics on the song.

“Well, Nicolle Galyon, who’s one of the writers on the song, she did the part originally and you hear her on the record,” Urban said, noting that when he heard the demo, he immediately knew Galyon had to be on the finished track.

“But when I was working at my studio at the house, Nic was home … my Nic was home, and I went upstairs and said ‘Would you come down and sing these parts as well? ‘Cause it’d be great to have on this record. Of all songs this is the right one to have you on,’” he continued. “So, she came down and sang along with Nicolle Galyon. So, there’s Nic and Nic on the track”

Urban previously confirmed that Kidman sang on the track at the CMA Awards in November.

“I thought it was nice and very personal to blend these girls into the song,” Urban said at the awards, via The Boot, “because it just felt very right for what the song means to me.”

