Nicole Kidman Calls Keith Urban’s ‘Gemini’ Song a ‘Little Embarrassing’

Nicole Kidman is opening up about Keith Urban‘s “Gemini” song, from his latest Graffiti U album. The song, written by Urban, along with Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and Ian Kirkpatrick, is largely about Kidman, especially the line that says, “”She’s a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in the head.”

“I don’t sensor his art, but it is a little embarrassing,” Kidman said on Australia’s KIIS FM (via Entertainment Tonight). “It’s better than saying ‘God, I’m so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!’”

Urban previously acknowledged Kidman was not around when he wrote the autobiographical tune.

“No, that’s why I got so intimate, I’m sure. I was missing her, maybe,” Urban said. “When I create, rarely do I have a set idea. ‘Gemini’ started with the four of us in that room – Ian Kirkpatrick, Justin Tanit and Julia Michaels and myself. Ian had a cool groove going and I started playing guitar and melody starts coming.

“Justin and Julia are asking me about Nic, ‘Tell us about Nic,’” he recalled. “And I said, ‘Well, she’s a Gemini,’ and they’re like, ‘Ooh.’ And Julia starts singing, ‘Baby, she’s both,’ and the song just started to take off from there.”

Urban’s description of the Big Little Lies actress might have inspired the “Gemini” lyrics, but it was Michaels who thought of the catchy line.

“She came up with it after me describing my wife,” Urban told Entertainment Weekly. “My first thought was, ‘I can’t say she’s a brainiac in her head,’ and Julia said, ‘You kind of just did, just sing it.’ And I sang it in total playfulness, just tongue-in-cheek, and it just worked, so we kept it.”

Not only will Kidman not censor Urban’s art, but she will continue to support him, regardless of the kind of music he makes.

“I feel very blessed that I have the support of my family like I do,” Urban previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s a beautiful thing having two artists, because we understand the passion and the responsibility of what we get to do. Very important.”

It is understandable that much of Urban’s songwriting is about Kidman, since he credits his wife of 13 years with helping him become the person he always wanted to be.

“Back before I met Nic and got married, I sucked at relationships and couldn’t give myself to the relationship. I’d write from a place in romance songs that I wanted to be at, but wasn’t at that place,” Urban told PEOPLE. “And I realized I was writing from all these places of the kind of person I wished I could be. I wasn’t that person, but I wanted to be.

“It was only a song, but my real life was a disaster,” he added. “The only thing that’s changed in my life is I’ve more so become the person I was trying to be.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019