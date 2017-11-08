New Country Music This Week

New music Friday is here again!

Every week, we’re bringing you the best of country’s new releases from artists across the genre. From pop-country to more traditional fare, this week’s releases cover music from Chris Young, Chris Stapleton and Kelsea Ballerini, as well as newcomers like Tenille Arts and Ruthie Collins.

From full-length albums to teaser tracks, there’s plenty of new music to enjoy this week, so keep scrolling for the newest releases from some of country’s newest voices and established stars.

Chris Young

Young, who was recently inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, officially dropped his seventh studio album, Losing Sleep, on Friday.

“I would say this record has the most breadth of anything I’ve done,” Young told The Boot of the album. “The range of this record, from start to finish, you’ve got a little bit of everything.”

“There’s just a lot of different notes that I hit on this record,” he added, “not only production wise but also topically.”

Losing Sleep is finally out!

Margo Price

On Friday, Price dropped her sophomore album, All American Made, the follow-up to her critically-acclaimed debut, 2016’s Midwest Farmer’s Daughter.

On her second album, Price continues to showcase her stellar songwriting skills, painting vivid pictures to go along with the LP’s traditional country sound. In a post on Instagram, Price shared that she is dedicating the album to the late Tom Petty.

Ruthie Collins

Collins’ debut album, Get Drunk and Cry, was years in the making for the singer, who spoke to PopCulture.com about her journey to the release.

“I wrote every song, they’re all true things that I’ve experienced in the last few years, and I just hope people can relate to it and it helps them in some way,” she said. “If these songs are helping people heal, that is just the ultimate thing that we all aspire to be doing through music.”

Collins also released a short film along with her LP.

Tenille Arts

Balancing pop-country with stripped-down acoustics, Arts’ debut album, Rebel Child, is full of catchy hooks, raw lyrics and tight production.

A native of Canada, Arts moved to Nashville and signed a publishing deal in 2015 before releasing an EP in 2016, Taste of Country shares.

Here's an acoustic version of "Alabama".

Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Stapleton

Ballerini and Stapleton both released new songs from upcoming projects, with Ballerini’s girl-power anthem, “Miss Me More,” providing a catchy backdrop to rediscovering yourself after the end of a relationship, while Stapleton’s “Millionaire” sees the singer reflecting on all the love in his life.

