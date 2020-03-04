Nashville Tornado: Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Shares Another Way to Donate

A powerful storm blew through middle Tennesee on Monday night and dropped multiple tornadoes that hit several areas, including Nashville. The storms caused large amounts of damage and have killed at least 24 people, with over 20 still unaccounted for. Since the storm hit, people have been sharing ways to help with relief efforts, and Jason Aldean‘s wife, Brittany Aldean, joined them on Wednesday.

On her Instagram Story, Brittany posted a phone number from entertainment agency WME and the American Red Cross, encouraging to followers to call the number in order to donate to relief efforts.

“Call this number to donate for tornado relief!!” she wrote. “Anything helps!”

Luke Bryan‘s wife, Caroline, also shared the same number on her own Instagram Story, writing, “Call today to support TN disaster relief!”

Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane’s, charitable fund, Outlaw State of Kind, shared on Twitter that WME is answering calls on Wednesday, March 4 to raise funds for the Red Cross. The phone bank will be open until 7 p.m. CT.

On Monday, Stapleton wrote that he and Morgane were “deeply saddened” by the devastation and shared a link for fans to donate to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

My wife & I are deeply saddened by last nights tragic events in Tennessee. Our thoughts & prayers are with our community. We can all help by donating directly to ( https://t.co/e4dW8nhvcA ) Please give what you can. If it’s 10 cents or 10 dollars every bit helps. pic.twitter.com/NX9bq05yQv — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) March 3, 2020

Carrie Underwood posted a link to an article sharing ways to help relief efforts, writing that she is sending her “love” to Nashville, while Kelsea Ballerini asked fans how she could get involved.

Sending my love to Nashville! I am praying for all of those affected by the terrible storm. https://t.co/5WhBLm6Ode — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 3, 2020

Oh nashville. 💔 very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 3, 2020

The tornado affected several areas in Tennessee including Putnam County, where 18 people, including five children under 13, were killed there, Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter, via USA Today. Two people were killed in Nashville’s Davidson County, three in Wilson County and one in Benton County. At least two people are in critical condition at a Nashville hospital and over 20 are still unaccounted for.

Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz, Getty