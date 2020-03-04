Nashville Tornado: Actor Charles Esten Vows the City ‘Will Rise’ Following Deadly Storm

Actor Charles Esten assures fans that he and his family are safe following the deadly tornado that tore through Nashville early Tuesday morning. The actor, best known for his role as Deacon Claybourne on the popular Nashville TV show, tweeted out that he was alive and well, but saddened by the devastation in Music City.

My family and I are safe and sound, but this morning reveals terrible damage to this beautiful city. Lives lost. Homes, schools, & businesses destroyed. Our hearts and prayers go out to those most deeply affected, and soon our hands will. Nashville will rise and lift the broken. — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) March 3, 2020

Esten also retweeted a post by the Nashville Predators, offering free pizza for all of those impacted by the storms.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Esten isn’t the only celebrity to use social media to express their heartache over the death toll, which is currently at 10, and the dozens of homes and businesses destroyed.

“My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night,” Reba McEntire said “Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart hurts for Nashville this morning.”

“Oh nashville,” Kelsea Ballerini tweeted. “Broken heart very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing.”

“For all reaching out asking if the show is ok… everyone with our team is safe in Nashville,” shared radio host Bobby Bones. “Thank you for reaching out and caring. There are a lot of people who aren’t in our area though so please keep your prayers out for them.”

“A tornado skipped across the county,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper told the Tennessean newspaper. “You do have people at the hospital, and frankly there have been fatalities.”

Among the buildings destroyed was the popular music venue, The Basement East.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin