Morgan Wallen Is ‘Super Grateful’ to Join Florida Georgia Line on Upcoming Tour

Morgan Wallen is currently headlining his own If I Know Me Tour, but he will next gladly return to opening act status, when he joins Florida Georgia Line on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour. The singer-songwriter, who previously toured with the duo, is eager to be part of one of the best lineups of the year.

“Especially with Dan + Shay on there, as well – they’re obviously super hot,” Wallen told PopCulture.com. “FGL is always super hot. I’m super, super glad. I’m super grateful.”

Wallen knew as soon as Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley asked if he wanted to join them on the road, that he would do whatever it took to make it work.

“I immediately said yeah. ‘No. Let me see if anybody else wants to ask me out on tour,’” Wallen quipped. “It’s going to be fun. I’m obviously looking forward to the crowds. I opened for FGL for some shows in 2017 and did a 15-minute slot really before I had anything going on. I think we’re going back to a lot of those same venues and those same places, so I’m going to try to remember what it was like in 2017 and really try to just kind of gauge the progress that we’ve made. I think it’s going to be pretty cool.”

In addition to taking the stage, Wallen is also looking forward to writing some hit songs with all of the acts as well.

“Everybody, all those guys are writers,” he said. “Dan + Shay are writers. FGL are writers, so also looking forward to just the creative aspect of it all because I know we’ll be writing a bunch of songs.”

Wallen has come a long way since his debut “The Way I Talk” single was released in 2016. The 25-year-old released his freshman If I Know Me album last year, which includes the No. 1 song, “Up Down” and his current single, “Whiskey Glasses.” But Wallen insists he doesn’t deserve all of the credit for his rising career.

“It feels good for me, but also for my whole crew,” Wallen said of his success. “Most of my band, except for one player, we all moved here together. They stopped what they were doing, moved here for me. It’s cool that I get to help kind of make their lives easier. Obviously they love it. We have so much fun with each other. My whole camp, it’s easy. I don’t want to jinx it, but it seems like everybody I hired is just awesome. I don’t know if everybody gets that lucky or not, but it’s really fun.”

The Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour will also include Wallen’s current opening act, HARDY, on select dates as well as Canaan Smith, who joined Florida Georgia Line during their Las Vegas residency. Find a list of all of Wallen’s upcoming shows at MorganWallen.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond