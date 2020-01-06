Morgan Evans Speaks out on Heartbreaking Australia Wildfires, Encourages Fans to Donate

As the Australia wildfires continue to rage on, Morgan Evans is mourning the devastation to his home country, even from thousands of miles away. Evans spoke out about the heartbreaking tragedy on social media, sharing photos of the fire and its aftermath, and encouraging fans to make a donation to help support efforts to offer assistance to those in need.

“Australia is on fire,” Evans posted. “The images and stories I have been seeing for the last few months are absolutely heartbreaking, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down with more hot weather and strong winds on the way … at least 19 people have died, more than 1000 homes have been lost and millions upon millions of animals …

“My heart goes out to those that have lost everything & my sincerest gratitude goes out to those fighting the fires,” he continued. “If you can help, please do donate to [Australian Red Cross] or [the Salvation Army Australia] … I’ll put swipe up links in my stories too.”

Evans, who is from Newcastle, Australia, isn’t the only Aussie to speak out. Keith Urban, who was born in New Zealand but raised in Queensland, also encouraged fans to help support the efforts of those fighting the deadly fires, donating $500,000 alongside his wife Nicole Kidman.

“Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” Urban posted on social media, along with links to organizations offering aid. “We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

Evans moved to the United States after already having success in Australia, although the decision to relocate thousands of mile away wasn’t easy for him.

“I’d come over on trips for weeks or even a couple months to write, and I always had such good times. I thought, ‘I’ve just got to move. I’ve got to move,’” Evans told CMT. “It was tough to move over here, and there are quite a few people you know … Australian country music fans have been so good to me for a long time now. I could talk about them all day.”

