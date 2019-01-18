Morgan Evans Recalls Scary Experience With a Shark While Surfing in Australia

Morgan Evans had a scary experience while celebrating the holidays with his family in Australia! The “Day Drunk” singer was enjoying one of his favorite pastimes, when things quickly turned dangerous.

“I had a great trip home,” Evans shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I had my first Christmas with my family in a few years, so that was awesome. And Kelsea [Ballerini] came down, too, and Kelsea’s mom came down, so it was a full family affair and I surfed every single day I was there.”

It was while Evans was on the water that he saw the shark, quickly making a beeline for the shoreline.

“I saw my first shark in the water when I was down there. It turns out I can paddle a lot faster than I thought I could,” Evans said with a laugh. “I went back surfing the same place the next day, so I don’t know what that means, but it was an incredible trip. At the same time, it’s awesome to be back. And after a few days rehearsing, to be going off to play the first show of the year in Chicago with Old Dominion and Jordan Davis. I’m pretty excited and pumped up.”

Evans kicks off his run with Old Dominion on their Make It Sweet Tour on Friday, January 18, and will then join Dan + Shay on the road. With both tours, Evans hopes to continue growing as an artist, using what he learned on the road last year to make his shows the best they can be.

“I feel like, just like anything, the more I get to do this, I just want to be better every day than the day before,” explained Evans. “We have just more stuff, more people. We have a new pedal board now and I can do more things. Honestly, Old Dominion are one of my favorite bands, so to get to go out on the road with those guys, as people, but as musicians to be able to watch the show every night and become more inspired and get to play to their people as well.

“That’s what I’m really looking forward to more than anything,” he continued. “And sharing a few of those new tricks as well.”

Find a list of all of Evans’ upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring