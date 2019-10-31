Miranda Lambert on ‘Wildcard’ Evolution: ‘I’m More Willing to Make Fun of Myself’

When Miranda Lambert got her start in country music, she was willing to prove herself, whatever the cost. Lambert kicked off her career with songs like “Kerosene” and “Gunpowder & Lead,” all intended to make her mark in country music, which she successfully accomplished. Now, as Lambert prepares to release her seventh studio album, Wildcard, she admits she is ready for a different approach.

“I started out of the gate with this feisty, fiery personality,” Lambert told USA Today. “In ‘Gunpowder & Lead,’ I was ready to kill this guy for abusing this girl, but now I’m too pretty for prison so I’d just hire somebody to do that … I also feel like I’m more willing to make fun of myself and not take myself so seriously. I live and breathe country music, but I also don’t get wrapped up in every little thing. I’m just having fun with it.”

Wildcard follows Lambert’s somber 2016 The Weight of These Wings record, released a year after Lambert’s divorce from Blake Shelton, which created a tabloid frenzy in the middle of her heartache.

“It was music, and using it as a healing device and like a therapy session,” the 35-year-old said of her last project. “The Weight of These Wings was so good for me because I got to write it all down, and a lot of people tell me, ‘Thank you, I needed that record, too.’ There’s so many layers to life and emotions – and especially women. We’re a lot! We’re complicated individuals. So having music as my tool to move on was really a blessing.”

Lambert is proud to be a woman in country music, even if her position as a leading lady in the industry is a continuous fight.

“There’s plenty of room if people would let us on the chart,” Lambert insisted. “When I was coming up in my career, I was on tour with all men. I learned so much, but there was never a female mentor who could really talk me through what it’s like to be a girl in this position, so I’m hoping I can be that for some of these younger female artists coming up.”

The Texas native grew up with a deep, deep love of country music, but was ill-prepared for how much of her career would be about everything but music.

“What shocked me most was the business of the music business: I thought it was more music, and I realized quickly that it’s more business,” Lambert said. “There’s a lot to navigate for male and female artists, but we just have to do it with heels on.”

Wildcard will be released on Nov. 1.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer