Miranda Lambert and Tourmates Win ACM Music Event of the Year

Miranda Lambert is already a winner at this year's ACM Awards, winning Music Event of the Year for "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" along with her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tourmates Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Tenille Townes. The song was originally written and released by blues guitarist Elvin Bishop in the '70s and has since been covered by a number of other artists. Lambert and her tourmates' version was released in September 2019 at the start of the Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour.

Their version of the song was produced by Jay Joyce, who produced Lambert's 2019 album, Wildcard, and was up against Dan + Shay's collaboration with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours," Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton's "Dive Bar," Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell's duet "What Happens in a Small Town" and Lil Nas X's remix of "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. The win is Lambert's 35th career ACM Award, extending her reign as the most-awarded artist in the show's history. The honor is also Townes' second ACM win this year, as she was recently named New Female Artist of the Year.

Lambert, Townes and Morris are all scheduled to perform at the ACM Awards, which air on Wednesday from three music venues in Nashville. Lambert will perform at The Bluebird Cafe with her "Bluebird" co-writers Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby while Townes and Morris will perform from the Ryman Auditorium. Lambert, Morris and McBryde are all nominated in additional categories at the ACMs.

"Fooled Around and Fell in Love" was also recently nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the upcoming CMA Awards, where Lambert is up for seven trophies. Her recent No. 1 "Bluebird" was nominated for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year, Wildcard is nominated for Album of the Year and Lambert is up for Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. Lambert now has 55 CMA nominations total, making her the most-nominated female artist in the show's history, passing Reba McEntire, who earned her 51st nomination this year. Lambert has won 13 CMA Awards so far.

Morris and McBryde are also up for multiple CMA Awards including Female Vocalist of the Year. Morris earned additional nods for Single of the Year and Song of the Year for "The Bones" as well as Musical Event of the Year for her collaboration with Hozier on the song, while McBryde is also up for Album of the Year for Never Will.