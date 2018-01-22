Miranda Lambert Admits She Struggles With Being Confident ‘Like Every Other Girl’

Miranda Lambert has sold millions of albums, charted 24 hit singles, and won more than 50 major awards for her music (and is currently nominated for two Grammys), not to mention she’s beautiful, and happily dating fellow artist Anderson East.

So it would seem like Lambert, who can sell out concert venues and keep an audience on their feet for more than two hours, would be one of the most self-assured people on the planet, right?

Wrong.

The “Tin Man” singer reveals that she deals with lack of confidence and insecurities, just like everyone else.

“I’m still looking for [confidence],” Lambert admitted on American Country Countdown (quote via Nash Country Daily). “I’m still like every other girl. I also have a slogan I say to myself: ‘Fake it till you make it.’ If I’m not confident and I need to walk out there and be confident, I just pretend to be, and then somehow it just shifts in my mind.

“It changes me to get confident,” she continues. “But, I have struggles like every other girl. You know, we all go through the same stuff, it’s just a matter of if you’re willing to say it. Even on my records, I just try to be good, bad and ugly—here it all is! …’Cause I think that’s what people can relate to because it’s real life.”

Lambert will hit the road on the 2018 Livin’ Like Hippies Tour on Feb. 1 in Tacoma, Wash., with Jon Pardi serving as her opening act for all dates.

“When I lived in Oklahoma, they played him all the time on our Red Dirt stations,” Lambert told Rare Country, “so that’s sort of how I heard him. I had never met him, really. Now, we’ve met and talked. He’s such a sweet guy. He’s just doing his thing. He seems really fun. I think it’s going to be a great tour.”

The Turnpike Troubadours, Lucie Silvas, The Steel Woods, Sunny Sweeney, Ashley McBryde and Charlie Worhsam will all take turns on the tour. Dates are available on Lambert’s website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/MirandaLambert