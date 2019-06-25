Miranda Lambert Says Her New Album Will Have a ‘Rock Vibe’

Miranda Lambert shared new details of her upcoming album, which brings a little “rock vibe” to her country sound.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lambert said she worked with producer Jay Joyce, who also worked with Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, Little Big Town, Emmylou Harris, Cage the Elephant and The Wallflowers. Joyce also produced songs on Carrie Underwood’s 2015 album Storyteller.

“I made it in East Nashville,” Lambert said of the new album. “Jay Joyce produced it, at the Neon Cross. It was a change, but I wanted to go in a different direction for this one than I have in the past because I feel like I was in a new place. Jay and I had some new chemistry. Sometimes you have to change it up.”

Lambert explained that “everything in my life” in the past year was “weaved” into the new album, including her recent break from touring.

“I have been spending time in New York and I got married and I’m happy, and working with Jay, that all brought a really new phase and sound for Miranda Lambert,” she told Rolling Stone.

When asked if she brought some “New York grit” to the new album, she agreed. “It does have a little rock vibe to it,” Lambert said.

The new album will be Lambert’s first solo album since her ambitious 2016 double album The Weight of These Wings. In the interim, she recorded Interstate Gospel with Pistol Annies bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. It was while promoting that album on Good Morning America in November 2018 that she met her now-husband, New York City Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin.

In April, Lambert announced her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019, which will include Maren Morris and Elle King on select dates. Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack will be joining her.

Lambert told Rolling Stone it was not a conscious decision to have only female artists on the tour. It just happened that the artists who were available and ones she likes now are all women.

“I started naming artists and I thought, maybe it would be cool to do all girls because Maren is inspiring me, she’s kicking ass,” Lambert said. “And I love Elle King. Then thinking about new artists, I always try and bring a young female singer-songwriter, so then having Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes, who are all beasts in their own way. It came together organically.”

The Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour kicks off on Sept. 13 and 14 in Uncasville, Connecticut and is scheduled through Nov. 23. Lambert is also set to perform at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California on July 17.

Photo credit: Getty Images