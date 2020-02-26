Miranda Lambert Refuses to Play It Safe With Her Career: ‘I Still Take Risks’

With more awards and accolades than any other country music artist, Miranda Lambert would have every reason in the world to play it safe. The 36-year-old has already accomplished so much, it would be easy for her to use her same formula for success over and over again, and fans would likely still flock to her shows and buy all of her music. Thankfully, Lambert has no interest in anything that keeps her inside her comfort zone.

“I still take risks. That is how you grow,” Lambert told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Seems like when I get too comfortable, that’s when I get complacent. I like to push myself. But at the same time, I don’t like change that much. So, sometimes it’s a battle with myself.

“I guess I just never changed that much,” she continued, reflecting on her younger self. “I’m still the same exact person, just a little calmer than I was at 21. It’s easier to be settled in who you are when you get a little success under your belt. You stop trying to prove as much.”

For inspiration, Lambert looks to one of country music’s greatest artists of all time, male or female: Loretta Lynn, whose longevity she hopes to emulate.

“I love what I do so much, even when it’s hard and exhausting,” Lambert said. “The only thing that would make me stop is if I physically couldn’t do it anymore. That being said, I have learned to better balance family, friends and have a life outside of the music business. It’s very important to me to have that. I think that the key to longevity is giving yourself a breath to be re-inspired.”

Fortunately, the 36-year-old has learned to balance her work with her rest, both of which are equally important to her.

“I chill out,” she said of forcing herself to unwind. “It’s people I love, and animals. If I’m in Tennessee, I go to my farm and ride horses and hang in the barn. If I’m on the (tour) bus, I just read and watch movies so I won’t talk too much. My husband is fine with me being on vocal rest. What husband wouldn’t be? Just kidding!”

Lambert recently canceled two shows due to illness. Those shows, in Salt Lake City and Denver, are both rescheduled for within this week. Find all of her tour dates by visiting her website.

