Miranda Lambert Says New Album ‘Wildcard’ ‘Feels Like a Little Bit of The Old Me’ (Exclusive)

Miranda Lambert‘s highly-anticipated seventh studio album, Wildcard, was released on Nov. 1, with fans finally getting to hear the project in its entirety after the lead single “It All Comes Out in the Wash” kicked off the album back in July.

“I always get nervous when I put out a record,” Lambert told PopCulture.com. “Mostly because it’s kind of like reading your diary to the public a little bit.”

Wildcard is Lambert’s first solo release since 2016’s critically acclaimed double album The Weight of These Wings, which was searing and emotional, and chronicled a difficult time in the singer’s life. While Wildcard also has its moments of quiet reflection, they’re interspersed with winking lines and foot-stomping strings that call back to the Texas native’s earlier work in a new way.

“Life takes its turns where it will and sometimes they’re not your favorite turns, but being a songwriter, I can use those life experiences sort of as therapy,” Lambert explained. “I’m so thankful for that, because I think it really is a healing process too. But definitely coming out of The Weight of These Wings into Wildcard is a totally different vibe and kind of feels like a little bit of the old me.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever strayed from, 2005 is when my first song record came out, Kerosene, and I don’t think I’m really that different at all,” she added, joking, “Now, I might just have calmed down just a bit.”

Since releasing her last record, Lambert has gotten married and now lives part-time in New York City, two major life changes reflected on Wildcard in both lyrics and production. Lambert teamed up with producer Jay Joyce for the first time, with the collaboration resulting in a fresh sound combined with Lambert’s candid confidence.

“I definitely think whatever’s going on in my life is reflected in my music all the time,” she shared. “The best part of country music in general though, we tell our stories no matter what they are. So having some happier, more hopeful songs on this record is definitely a reflection of getting happy in life.”

The 35-year-old has been known for her confessional storytelling throughout her career and Wildcard is no different, with songs like “Track Record” and “Pretty Bitchin’” giving fans an inside look at Lambert’s life that they can only find in her music.

“I think as a songwriter and an artist and someone that is in the public eye, it’s sort of what we signed up for,” Lambert said of any focus on her lyrics. “If I wasn’t honest, I don’t think I would have a career, because I’m a country artist and we kind of base our entire songwriting process on stories. Who better to tell your story than yourself? So I definitely take pride in being honest.”

The MuttNation founder shared that she’s “so excited” for fans to finally hear Wildcard and wants them to come away from the album feeling uplifted.

“I want them to feel hopeful. I want them to feel nostalgic a little bit,” she said. “And I feel like I want them to love country music. There’s a couple songs on there that I think are really what country music is. I just want ’em to feel like things happen in your life and you can get through it and it truly does all come out in the wash.”

Photo Credit: Getty/ Rich Fury/ACMA2019